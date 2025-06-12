Sea Tow Foundation names 2025 Life Jacket Loaner awardees

The Sea Tow Foundation has donated 3,774 life jackets and 50 loaner stand kits to the 2025 Life Jacket Loaner Program awardees. This year, 119 groups across 39 states received life jackets.

These efforts continue to expand access to life-saving equipment and demonstrate a strong, nationwide commitment to safe boating practices. The awarded organizations represent parks, marine businesses, health care organizations, law enforcement agencies, community and non-profit groups and more.

“We are thrilled to support these outstanding organizations as they work to make boating safer and more accessible in their communities,” said Gail R. Kulp, executive director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “By expanding the Life Jacket Loaner Program, we’re giving families and boaters the tools they need to make smart, safe decisions every time they’re on the water.”

Since its launch in 2008, the Sea Tow Foundation’s Life Jacket Loaner Program has grown to over 1,300 loaner stations across all 50 states, D.C., and the U.S. territories, with more than 106,000 life jackets distributed to date. The program is funded through a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund and administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.