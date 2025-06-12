Sea Tow Foundation names 2025 Life Jacket Loaner awardees

The StaffJune 12, 2025
Sea Tow Foundation Life Jacket Loner Program
Photo courtesy of Sea Tow Foundation

The Sea Tow Foundation has donated 3,774 life jackets and 50 loaner stand kits to the 2025 Life Jacket Loaner Program awardees. This year, 119 groups across 39 states received life jackets.

These efforts continue to expand access to life-saving equipment and demonstrate a strong, nationwide commitment to safe boating practices. The awarded organizations represent parks, marine businesses, health care organizations, law enforcement agencies, community and non-profit groups and more.

“We are thrilled to support these outstanding organizations as they work to make boating safer and more accessible in their communities,” said Gail R. Kulp, executive director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “By expanding the Life Jacket Loaner Program, we’re giving families and boaters the tools they need to make smart, safe decisions every time they’re on the water.”

Since its launch in 2008, the Sea Tow Foundation’s Life Jacket Loaner Program has grown to over 1,300 loaner stations across all 50 states, D.C., and the U.S. territories, with more than 106,000 life jackets distributed to date. The program is funded through a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund and administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The StaffJune 12, 2025

Related Articles

2025 Top Products logo

Boating Industry reveals 2025 Top Products

June 12, 2025

NMMA supports bipartisan boating trust fund bill

June 12, 2025
Photo courtesy of MarineMax

MarineMax expands marina portfolio in Florida

June 12, 2025
TowBoatUS boat

TowBoatUS port opens in Minnesota

June 12, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.