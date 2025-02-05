OneWater Marine Inc. acquires American Yacht Group

The StaffFebruary 5, 2025
OneWater Marine logo
Photo courtesy of OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. has acquired American Yacht Group, further expanding the company’s presence in the Southeast. The acquisition adds retail locations in Fort Lauderdale and Jupiter, Florida.

“American Yacht Group is a powerful addition to our portfolio, expanding our premium yacht offerings and strengthening our position in the luxury marine market,” said Austin Singleton, chief executive officer for OneWater. “The strategic transaction also adds HCB Yachts to our product lineup with exclusive dealership rights in Alabama, Florida, New York and North Carolina, expanding our portfolio and commitment to delivering the best in boating. We are eager to deploy our proven integration playbook and realize the significant upside from this transaction.”

American Yacht Group generated approximately $75 million in sales in 2024.

The StaffFebruary 5, 2025

Related Articles

Frank Hugelmeyer

NMMA shares statement from Frank Hugelmeyer about tariffs

February 6, 2025
Miami International Boat Show

Miami International Boat Show expects over 100,000 attendees

February 5, 2025
Matt Saloom and Brent Brewster of MJM Yachts

MJM Yachts appoints industry veterans to executive team

February 5, 2025
Owners of Strong's Marine

Family-owned Strong’s Marine celebrates 80 years

February 5, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button