OneWater Marine Inc. acquires American Yacht Group

OneWater Marine Inc. has acquired American Yacht Group, further expanding the company’s presence in the Southeast. The acquisition adds retail locations in Fort Lauderdale and Jupiter, Florida.

“American Yacht Group is a powerful addition to our portfolio, expanding our premium yacht offerings and strengthening our position in the luxury marine market,” said Austin Singleton, chief executive officer for OneWater. “The strategic transaction also adds HCB Yachts to our product lineup with exclusive dealership rights in Alabama, Florida, New York and North Carolina, expanding our portfolio and commitment to delivering the best in boating. We are eager to deploy our proven integration playbook and realize the significant upside from this transaction.”

American Yacht Group generated approximately $75 million in sales in 2024.