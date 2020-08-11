WAGO names new product manager

WAGO has announced the promotion of Clayton Windsor to product manager -- DIN rail mount terminal blocks. Windsor has held the position of product specialist for Marking and Tools at WAGO for the past two and a half years.

“We are excited to promote Clayton to the position of Product Manager,” says Dean Norton, VP of Marketing. “He has tremendous passion for all that he does which will translate well in his new role.”

“WAGO has always been, at its core, a terminal block company. Through innovation and high quality, this product line has grown year over year. My goal is to do my part to continue that trend, while continuing to learn and grow within the industry,” says Windsor.

WAGO makes some 25,000 products, including intelligent automation solutions for the boating industry.