Rightboat names Jefferson as new VP of sales

Rightboat, the global online boat sales marketplace, has appointed Charlie Jefferson as vice president of sales, OEM and dealer markets, the company announced on July 21.

With over 18 years of industry expertise and a reputation for strategic leadership and client success, Jefferson joins Rightboat at a pivotal time as the company continues its rapid expansion across key marine sectors.

Jefferson’s career is rooted in digital transformation, OEM strategy, and high-impact sales leadership. Since 2007, he has worked with global marine manufacturers, dealers, and brokers to align their business objectives with advanced digital marketing solutions. His background includes leadership roles in strategic consulting, client development, and data-driven advertising technologies — bringing immense value to both marine and adjacent industries.

“Charlie’s arrival is a game-changer for Rightboat,” said Ian Atkins, CEO of Rightboat. “I first met Charlie in Seattle way back in 2007, when he joined boats.com. He made an early impression and his career growth has been impressive ever since. Charlie’s first project will be launching our new OEM product suite — a major milestone for our platform.”

As VP of sales, Jefferson will lead Rightboat’s strategic initiatives for OEMs and dealer networks, focusing on building long-term commercial partnerships and delivering scalable growth solutions. His appointment supports Rightboat’s broader vision to modernize the marine sales industry and meet the growing demand from both manufacturers and dealers for innovative digital marketplaces.

“I am honored and enthusiastic to join Rightboat’s leadership, recognizing its immense potential for transformative expansion in the global marine market,” said Jefferson. “The boating sector, like the automotive industry before it, is ripe for digital innovation and diverse online marketplaces.”

Jefferson can be reached at charlie.jefferson@rightboat.com.