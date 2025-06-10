Rightboat names U.S. account manager

Rightboat.com has appointed Jamie Tate as account manager, USA. Tate joins Rightboat after several years in yacht brokerage and marine business development.

Her experience spans dealer relations, inventory management, and digital marketing support for marine clients, having worked with top-tier brokerage houses and service providers. She has a deep knowledge of the sail and powerboat sectors and a passion for building long-term partnerships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jamie to the team,” said Josie Tucci, VP of marketing and general manager, USA, at Rightboat. “Her industry expertise, client-first mindset, and dedication to innovation will be key assets as we expand our support for brokers, dealers, and manufacturers across the U.S.”

In her new role, Tate will support Rightboat’s U.S.-based B2B partners, helping them increase visibility, capture more leads, and streamline their online sales presence using Rightboat’s powerful listing and analytics tools.

“I’m excited to join a company that truly understands the needs of modern marine professionals,” Tate said. “Rightboat offers a fresh, transparent, and results-driven approach to online boat sales, and I’m looking forward to helping our U.S. partners thrive in an increasingly digital world.”