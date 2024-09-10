Rightboat appoints marketing VP, GM in North America

Rightboat, an online boat sales marketplace, has appointed Josie Tucci as Vice President of Marketing and General Manager of its expanding North American operation.

Josie brings a wealth of experience, having previously led international sales and marketing teams in the marine industry for over 20 years. She joins Rightboat as the company experiences double-digit growth and her experience with digital marketing and business development will underpin Rightboat’s expansion strategy.

“I am excited to join the Rightboat team of industry experts, to provide the best online experience for both boat buyers and sellers,” Tucci said. “Having led the marketing and build of award-winning websites for some of the world’s premier yacht charter and yacht sales brands, I look forward to contributing to the Rightboat leadership team’s ambitious plans for the future.”

Started by brokers for brokers, the Rightboat team is now led by CEO Ian Atkins, a founder of Yachtworld.com and who transformed Dominion Marine Media and its boat sale marketplaces into genuine powerhouses, before their sale to Private Equity in 2020.

“Josie’s arrival could not come at a better time. The market opportunity, especially in North America, for a boat sales platform built on new technology and offering a truly affordable alternative to the status quo, is being driven by demand from yacht brokers and boat dealers globally,” Atkins said. “Having partnered with Josie in her prior roles, I know she will deliver business growth and a first-class experience for our site visitors, B2B clients and industry partners alike.”