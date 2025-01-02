Dealer Week celebrates 2024 success

More than 1,400 marine industry professionals participated in the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) 2024 Dealer Week Conference and Expo, held Dec. 8-11 in Orlando, Fla., through either in-person attendance or Dealer Week Online.

The in-person event featured the largest Expo Hall in event history with four education classrooms and 170 Expo Hall booths, including 55 first-time exhibitors and 34 boat manufacturers. The conference welcomed more than 500 dealer attendees. For those who missed the in-person event, Dealer Week Online registration is still open and will be available through March 1.

“This year many of our attendees, both exhibitors and dealers, used the phrase ‘the best Dealer Week yet’ to describe the conference. We had fantastic turnout and the biggest expo hall we’ve ever had, even in a challenging year,” said Mike Davin, VP of Industry Relations at MRAA. “Our team annually works to create an impactful event and evolve our attendee experience. It’s our mission to always provide connections, business opportunities and implementable solutions to benefit dealers and the industry.”