NMMA celebrates passage of EXPLORE Act

Last week, the United States Senate passed by unanimous consent H.R. 6492, the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences (EXPLORE) Act, a precedent-setting piece of bipartisan legislation that would significantly improve the public land and water recreation experience for millions of Americans nationwide.



Led by Senators Manchin and Barrasso and Representatives Westerman and Grijalva, the legislation highlights the significance of outdoor recreation to the economy and sets a foundation for future recreation-focused legislation in Congress.



“The Senate’s passage of the EXPLORE Act yesterday, following its passage in the House last month, marks a groundbreaking moment for the $1.2 trillion outdoor recreation economy—an industry driven by the $230 billion recreational boating sector,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, President and CEO of the National Association of Marine Manufacturers (NMMA). “This transformative legislation underscores the vital role that recreation plays in our national economy and represents a monumental step forward in securing its recognition in Congress. We extend our deepest gratitude to Senators Manchin and Barrasso, along with Representatives Westerman and Grijalva, for their leadership and commitment to the millions of Americans who cherish outdoor recreation.”



Specifically, the bill will:

Improve access to public lands and waters for outdoor activities

Modernize technology utilized by federal land management agencies

Streamline the permitting process and reduce fees associated with small businesses who rely on public land recreation

Restore and bolster recreation infrastructure

NMMA extended its gratitude to the bipartisan efforts in Congress that led to the passage of the EXPLORE Act and looks forward to seeing it signed into law by the President.