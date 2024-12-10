Boating Industry debuts new podcast episode

Adam QuandtDecember 10, 2024
Boating Industry Insider - Podcast

Boating Industry recently debuted its newest episode of its Boating Industry Insider podcast.

In this most recent episode, Boating Industry Editor-in-Chief Adam Quandt tells Boating Industry Insider podcast host David Gee all about this year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show; what people were saying about the economy, the presidential election, tariffs, and the prospects for a successful 2025 selling season.

All episodes of the Boating Industry Insider podcast available are on Spotify, YouTube, Podbean, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Listen Now.


