NMMA seeks 2025 Freedman Award nominations

NMMA recently noted that the deadline for the 2025 Alan J. Freedman Memorial Leadership Award nominations is quickly approaching, all entries must be submitted by this Friday, December 6. Recipients of the NMMA Freedman Award are individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the marine accessories industry through leadership, creativity, and personal motivation.

The following are categories for consideration:

Marine aftermarket or OEM manufacturer

Marine representative

Member of marine-focused media

Boat dealer

Marine distributor

Marine trade association staff person

All award nominations and supporting documents must be submitted electronically. If you would like to nominate a marine leader please review the award criteria and submit the official nomination form by December 6, 2024.