NMMA seeks 2025 Freedman Award nominations

Adam QuandtDecember 3, 2024

NMMA recently noted that the deadline for the 2025 Alan J. Freedman Memorial Leadership Award nominations is quickly approaching, all entries must be submitted by this Friday, December 6. Recipients of the NMMA Freedman Award are individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the marine accessories industry through leadership, creativity, and personal motivation.

The following are categories for consideration:

  • Marine aftermarket or OEM manufacturer
  • Marine representative
  • Member of marine-focused media
  • Boat dealer
  • Marine distributor
  • Marine trade association staff person

All award nominations and supporting documents must be submitted electronically. If you would like to nominate a marine leader please review the award criteria and submit the official nomination form by December 6, 2024.

Adam QuandtDecember 3, 2024

Related Articles

NMMA National Marine Manufacturers Association

NMMA expands membership team, announces staff promotions

December 3, 2024
Freedom Boat Club logo

Freedom Boat Club celebrates 35 years

December 3, 2024

NPA adds RV and Marine sales manager

December 3, 2024

Metstrade celebrates record-breaking 2024 show

November 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button