Forest River mourns passing of founder, Pete Liegl

It is with deep sadness that Forest River, Inc. announces the passing of its founder, Peter J. Liegl.

Liegl not only was a visionary leader who transformed the RV industry, but one of Indiana’s proudest citizens and most generous philanthropists. He is survived by his wife Sharon, daughter Lisa L. Rees, son-in-law Logan Rees, and grandchildren Adrienne (6) and Ryan (3) and brother-in-law Gary Chamberlin.

Liegl is best known as the founder of Forest River, Inc., and the man who in 2005 sold Forest River to famed investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. But his legendary role in building the RV industry into a multibillion-dollar enterprise began from humble beginnings. Sales and management positions brought him valuable experience in production, operations, and customer service. He worked his way to the role of president at Midas Motorhomes and then on to Shasta, a Coachmen-owned company, before deciding to venture out on his own when he co-founded Cobra Industries.

Cobra Industries went public and Liegl was “fired.” This led him to build his first RV by hand in a barn. Driven to succeed, Liegl brought his first units to Louisville and sold them outside under a lamp post – which was the beginning of “Where the forest meets the river.”

In 1996, Liegl established Forest River, Inc. in Elkhart, Indiana, with the vision of bringing the power of nature to as many Americans as possible. His goal was to create a company that could meet a wide range of consumer needs, and he did just that. Forest River grew rapidly under his leadership, expanding its product range to include not only RVs but also buses, cargo trailers, and marine products. He believed in providing the best product at the best price. His strategic acquisitions and commitment to innovation helped Forest River to become one of the largest RV manufacturers in North America.

His management philosophy emphasized empowering employees, fostering a culture of accountability, and always focusing on the needs of the consumer. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously,” he said recently. “But we’re very serious about what we do.”

In 2024, despite announcing a succession plan for the company, Pete Liegl remained at the helm of what he called “the quiet company,” working every day – including Saturdays and Sundays – while presiding over a slate of internal innovations and investments that will provide the foundation for growth and excellence for years to come.

Liegl, to anyone that knew him for more than a minute, found meaning and inspiration from his namesake, the Apostle Peter. Peter’s story inspired transformation, and Pete’s journey inspired many, while highlighting themes of redemption, leadership, and unwavering commitment to one’s beliefs.

Liegl was very proud of his roots in Elkhart, and privately made generous philanthropic contributions, supporting causes in education, healthcare, conservation and local communities. In the end, it is his determined strength of character, booming laugh and a twinkle in the eye that will leave a lasting impact on those who knew him best.