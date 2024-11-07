BoatBot adds AI technology

BoatBot, a platform designed to simplify boat management and marine service coordination, introduced BoatBot 2.0 with its patent-pending AI technology.

This advanced technology, provided through a mobile app, diagnoses problems and finds professional technicians. Built on BoatBot’s initial platform to simplify boat management by offering real-time communication, predictive maintenance, and comprehensive digital service records, BoatBot 2.0 includes key new features powered by the company’s proprietary AI, CaptainAI.

BoatBot 2.0’s CaptainAI includes proprietary technology that is fully trained and normalized to instantly answer a wide range of marine questions, from mechanical issues to general boating queries. Whether you’re a seasoned DIY boater or new to the scene, CaptainAI offers expert knowledge and tailored

service solutions at your fingertips.

CaptainAI+ aims to aid in troubleshooting and diagnosing with tools such as:

● AI Parts Identifier: Snap a photo of any core Systems ID Plate (e.g., engine, generator),

select the required part, and CaptainAI will instantly identify part numbers, providing links

to order replacements.

● Advanced Troubleshooting: Gain access to precise diagnostics and step-by-step guidance

for common issues, complete with DIY videos to help you get back on the water fast.

● Vendor Locator: Need a professional? CaptainAI connects you with trusted local experts for

larger jobs or when you prefer professional assistance.

“BoatBot’s CaptainAI is like having a ChatGPT specifically trained for your boat,” said David Johndrow, Founder of Boatbot and a Master Captain. “With just 2-clicks to a solution, you can solve issues, order parts, or connect with technicians—saving time and frustration.”