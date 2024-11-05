Yamaha Propellers promotes managers, moves operations to Greenfield facility

Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers, a division of Yamaha Marine Systems Co., Inc. (YPPI), announced the promotion of Batuhan Ak to General Manager, Site Lead, and David Harner to General Manager, Operations Lead, at its newly-expanded facility in Greenfield, Ind. These leadership appointments coincide with the consolidation of all YPPI’s operations into a single, state-of-the-art campus in Greenfield, following the completion of its Phase 2 expansion.

“Bringing our teams together on the Greenfield campus enables us to leverage resources, enhance productivity and elevate the precision and quality of our propellers,” said Bill Boehman, Vice President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Batuhan and David’s leadership will take us into a new chapter of streamlined operations, innovation and strengthened customer service.”

Ak and Harner, both instrumental in the launch of the Greenfield facility in 2020, bring extensive experience and leadership to YPPI. Since 2022, Ak served as Greenfield’s Plant Manager as well as General Manager of its operations. Harner held parallel roles overseeing YPPI’s finishing site in Indianapolis. Together, their efforts significantly enhanced efficiency and seamless integration across the two campuses, laying the groundwork for the next phase as YPPI transitions all propeller finishing capabilities to the Greenfield location.

YPPI completed the relocation to Greenfield on November 1, and the expanded facility now houses all operations previously based in Indianapolis. This consolidation underscores YPPI’s commitment to operational efficiency and innovation and reinforces Yamaha’s leadership in boat components and system integrations that enhance customer enjoyment and satisfaction on the water.