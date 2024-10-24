Garmin partners with Wintron Electronics for JL Audio products

Garmin, the parent company of the JL Audio brand, recently announced the appointment of Wintron Electronics as an authorized distributor for the audio brand.

This strategic move marks a significant shift from JL Audio’s previous dealer-direct marketing approach.

With the growing popularity of JL Audio among marine dealers, the transition to wholesale distribution was a natural progression. JL Audio will now join the Garmin, Fusion, and Navionic, which have long been distributed through marine electronics wholesalers.

“Wintron has proudly distributed Garmin products for years, and we are excited to be chosen as a key distributor for JL Audio,” stated Eddie Winder, President of Wintron Electronics.

“We’re teaming up with Wintron as a way to enhance the availability and accessibility of JL Audio products, ensuring that marine enthusiasts and dealers have consistent access to high-quality audio solutions,” Dave Dunn, Sr. Director of Sales and Marketing at Garmin, added. “In Wintron, we have a trusted partner. By keeping their sales team up-to-date and well trained, combined with their commitment to working hard to meet the needs of their dealers, Wintron has built an extensive national and international dealer network. We know that JL Audio will be in good hands.”

“The timing on this transition to wholesale distribution could not be better,” Winder said. “We are in the final stage of preparing for our 20th Annual Online Distributor Show. I know that our team is planning to spotlight JL Audio during the show with exclusive promotions, including special sale prices and cash-back offers on the entire line—speakers, woofers, amplifiers, and all the accessories. We are adding product daily to our inventory, and dealers will be able to shop the entire JL Audio line when our show goes live on October 31.”