IBEX celebrates successful 2024 show

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced that this year’s Show, which closed on Thursday, October 3, saw three-days of quality traffic. By all accounts, the docks and booths were busy, networking events and education sessions were well attended, and there were good concentrations of industry professionals.



IBEX 2024 welcomed 7,500 industry professionals from 70 countries around the world. In a refreshed layout, the show floor had 731 exhibitors on display, of which over 100 were new exhibiting companies, 12 emerging tech companies in the new Start-Up Pavilion, and an expanded outdoor display and demo area. In addition, IBEX welcomed 100 students from five area technical programs as part of Career Day, in collaboration with American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC).



Highlights of the Show included the annual Industry Breakfast, Innovation Awards Presentation, and Keynote, held Tuesday, October 1, which was sold out and filled the room with over 900 attendees. Exceptional technological advancements were recognized, with 13 Innovation Award winners and 5 honorable mentions from over 80 entries submitted by exhibiting marine industry companies. Products can be viewed on the online Innovation Way Showcase. NMMA President and CEO Frank Hugelmeyer delivered the Industry Address, while Charlie Cook, founder of the independent, nonpartisan Cook Political Report, gave a timely keynote address that was well-received by those in attendance.



The Show’s networking events were highly attended, including Pitch the Press and the Exhibit Hall Happy Hour. The Opening Night Party and Mid-Show Mixer at The Sail Pavilion had larger participation than last year. Additionally, the Education Conference saw great success, with the new Leadership track and Main Stage events drawing in exceptional crowds.



“Every large event has its challenges, and this year was no different, with severe weather impacting parts of the Southeast and the marine industry facing a tough economic landscape,” said Mary Velline, IBEX Show Director. “In times like these, the opportunity to come together is more important than ever. IBEX provided a space for industry professionals to connect, share knowledge, and learn from one another. It’s this collaboration and shared experience that helps our industry grow stronger and more innovative, even in challenging times.”

IBEX is scheduled to return to the Tampa Convention Center, with IBEX 2025 Show dates set for October 7 – 9, 2025. For more information, visit www.ibexshow.com.