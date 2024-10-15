Nominations sought for 2025 Alan J. Freedman Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2025 NMMA Alan J. Freedman Award. This award celebrates individuals who have made notable contributions to the marine accessories industry through leadership, creativity and personal motivation.

All award nominations and supporting documents must be submitted electronically. If you would like to nominate a marine leader please review the award criteria and submit the formal application by December 6, 2024.

Questions? Contact Rachel Harmon at rharmon@nmma.org.

