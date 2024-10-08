Parker Offshore partners with schools for next generation boat builders

Parker Offshore recently took part in the 2024 Manufacturing Day, collaborating with Carteret County Public Schools to inspire and educate students about the dynamic field of boat manufacturing. This initiative aims to ignite students’ interest in manufacturing careers available within the county and highlight the significance of the maritime industry in our local economy.



Middle school students from several Carteret County schools were invited to the Carteret County Community College boat-building facility to tour and learn about their current Boat Manufacturing and Service Technology program. Parker Offshore assisted in demonstrating how knowledge and skills learned in this program could translate into a future career.



Carteret County high school students were invited to tour Parker Offshore’s state-of-the-art facility, where they engaged in hands-on learning experiences, guided tours, and interactive demonstrations. This event gave students a unique opportunity to explore the various facets of boat manufacturing, from design and engineering to production and quality assurance.



“Parker Offshore is committed to fostering the next generation of innovators and skilled workers in the manufacturing industry,” said Sheila Glazewski, Vice President at Parker Offshore. “We believe that by partnering with local schools, we can provide valuable insights into our industry and encourage students to consider careers in manufacturing, particularly in the thriving boat-building sector.”



Manufacturing Day, observed annually on the first Friday in October, serves as a platform to promote manufacturing careers and showcase modern manufacturing processes. By collaborating with Carteret County Public Schools, Parker Offshore aims to break down misconceptions about the manufacturing industry and demonstrate the diverse career paths available.



“Collaborating with Parker Offshore offers our students a firsthand look at the manufacturing world,” said Scott Leahy, Maritime Programs Coordinator at Carteret Community College. “We are thrilled to provide this experiential learning opportunity, helping students understand the skills and knowledge needed for successful careers in this vital industry.”



This partnership not only aims to educate students but also to strengthen the local community by encouraging young minds to pursue careers in manufacturing, a field that plays a critical role in the economy of Carteret County and beyond.