NMRA to present 2024 Mel Barr Award at IBEX

The National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) will present its annual Mel Barr Award during the industry breakfast prior to the opening of IBEX 2024 in Tampa on Tuesday, October 1 at the JW Marriott Tampa.

The Mel Barr award was created in memory of Mel Barr, an independent marine rep deeply involved in our industry, one of the founders of the NMRA and its first president. On his untimely death in 1967, his family, along with the NMRA, established the award to honor an individual who has contributed to the improvement of the marine industry. It is voted on by NMRA member rep groups.

The 2023 recipient of the Mel Barr Award was John Bender, Marine National Sales Manager for CRC Industries.

Founded in 1960, NMRA is the leading professional organization for independent marine industry sales representatives. For more information, visit https://nmraonline.org.