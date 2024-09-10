Representative D’Esposito visits Strong’s Marine

Strong’s Marine was honored to host Congressman Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY-4) for a visit to their Freeport location on August 28, 2024. The visit provided a unique opportunity for Representative D’Esposito to engage with the local marine industry, discuss important issues facing small businesses and marine retailers, and continue to build the Congressional Boating Caucus.

During the visit, Rep. D’Esposito toured the facility, met with staff and spoke with Jeff Strong and Dante Grover, Owner at Al Grover’s Marine, about the economic impact of the marine industry in New York’s 4th district. Rep. D’Esposito also had the chance to hear firsthand about the challenges and opportunities facing the recreational boating industry, including the proposed Right Whale Vessel Speed Rule, growing the marine workforce and the importance of having Federal fisheries and navigational information available digitally for recreational boaters while on the high seas.

“After Jeff testified in support of my bill, the MAPOceans Act during a hearing in the House Committee on Natural Resources in June, I knew I had to visit and spend some time with Jeff in his element. Strong’s Marine at Grover’s is a cornerstone of our community, contributing to both our local economy and to the joy of countless families who enjoy time on the water,” said Rep. D’Esposito. “It’s important that we support businesses like this that not only create jobs but also enrich our way of life. I look forward to continuing to work with Jeff and his team as I focus on how to support the 4th district’s reactional marine industry and boating enthusiasts alike.”

While Strong’s Marine has locations across Long Island, Strong’s Marine at Grover’s has quickly become a fixture in the Freeport Community, bringing Strong’s legendary customer service, sales expertise and line of vessels to Grover’s, which has been a hub of boating activity in Freeport since 1950.

“We were honored to have Representative D’Esposito visit us and witness the passion and dedication that goes into what we do every day at Strong’s,” said Strong, Strong’s Marine President and Chairman of the MRAA Board. “This visit underscores the importance of solid relationships between local businesses and our elected officials, and we look forward to continuing our work together to support the recreational marine industry on Long Island and nationwide.”

To learn more about how to set up a visit with your member of congress, reach out to Chad Tokowicz, MRAA Government Relations Manager, at Chad@mraa.com.