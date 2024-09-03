Reeder Trausch Marine acquires Denny’s Marina

Performance Brokerage Services recently announced the purchase of Denny’s Marina in Indianapolis, Indiana by J Hurless and Monty Anderson of Reeder Trausch Marine from Dan and Greg Decker of Denny’s Marina.

Denny’s Marina is a family-owned and operated boating dealership, serving as an authorized dealer of Crownline, Lund, and Bennington. As founders Dan and Greg Decker prepared for retirement, the baton was passed to J Hurless and Monty Anderson of Reeder Trausch Marine.

J Hurless and Monty Anderson, long-time friends and former high school classmates, began their professional journey together at Ray Skillman Auto Center. Their partnership flourished as they ventured into business, acquiring Reeder-Trausch Marine. Hurless excelled in sales while Anderson focused on servicing boats, transforming the dealership from a modest operation into a thriving enterprise. J Hurless and Monty Anderson serve as Managing Partners for Reeder Trausch Marine.

Performance Brokerage Services’ Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner and Jon Couwenberg, Partner and Director of the Marine Division, were the buy-side advisors for this transaction.

“We first met J Hurless and Monty Anderson at MRAA Dealer Week, where they shared their growth plans with us. From that moment, we were committed to finding them the perfect store for their second acquisition,” Jon Couwenberg said. “It was a pleasure to see their vision come to life and I was honored to be a part of their growth. J and Monty are trailblazers and true stewards of the industry, and I wish them much success with their acquisition. I also want to extend my sincere thanks to Dan and Greg Decker. It was an honor to be part of this significant moment in their lives, and I wish them both a happy and well-deserved retirement.”

Denny’s Marina will remain at its current location at 5550 Kopetsky Drive in Indianapolis, Indiana.