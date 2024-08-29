Highfield Boats partners with Carefree Boat Club

Highfield Boats and Carefree Boat Club announced they have entered a strategic partnership. Carefree Boat Club locations now have the option of diversifying their fleets with the Highfield Sport 560, 660, and 760 model RIBs, supported by Highfield’s American team.

Highfield said this collaboration is expected to accelerate the mainstream adoption of RIB boats across North America, enhancing the boating experience for Carefree Boat Club members.

“Carefree Boat Club members can now ‘Dare to Explore’ in a Highfield RIB, as part of a broader fleet that includes day cruisers, center consoles, pontoons, and deck boats. Highfield’s innovative designs and commitment to quality, combined with Carefree Boat Club’s extensive reach and expertise, promise to deliver an exciting new chapter for boating enthusiasts across North America,” said Christophe Lavigne, president, Highfield Boats USA.

“Our partnership with Highfield Boats reinforces our commitment to delivering top-tier boating experiences,” said Travis Zielasko of Carefree Boat Club. “Our goal is to help our members create lasting memories on the water with family and friends. The introduction of Highfield RIBs enhances our fleet with a safe, exciting, and reliable new option for our members to enjoy boating without the hassles of boat ownership”