Aquila appoints chief revenue officer

Aquila Power Catamarans recently announced the appointment of Nick Harvey as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

Harvey brings 21 years of leadership experience in the marine industry. He was previously employed by Groupe Beneteau, where he helped shape various brands into global leaders in Europe and the United States. Nick’s extensive international experience and proven track record in expanding customer-focused dealer networks will be invaluable as Aquila continues its global growth and gears up to launch several new models in 2024 and beyond.

“I’m extremely honored to join the Aquila team. The creation of this role is a testament to the growth plan that the board of the company has in mind for the brand, and I am thrilled to be a part of that growth,” Harvey said.

Frank Xiong, Executive Director of Sino Eagle Holding Group, stated, “This is a key moment for Aquila Power Catamarans as we pursue our bold growth objectives. Nick will be instrumental in driving revenue growth and executing sales strategies aligned with our ambitious business plans.”

Xiong added, “Under the leadership of Lex Raas and MarineMax, Aquila has become the leading name in power catamaran manufacturing in under 12 years. Nick’s international expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction perfectly complement our vision and will enhance our executive team as we elevate the brand to new heights.”