Montara Boats partners with MDS for online brand refresh

MDS Brand announced its powerful, ModelMixer Boat Configurator, MADIS AI Powered Website Solution and integrated CallersIQ CRM software has been selected by Montara Boats to enhance their customer experience.



“We were very impressed with the solutions that MDS can offer a boat builder like Montara,” said Chris Owen, President, Montara Boats. “By employing their ModelMixer technology, CallersIQ CRM and MADIS AI Powered Website Solution our customer’s experience is simplified, and our sales team is capable of easily and effectively helping new customers, while staying in touch with existing customers. We are especially excited to see the ModelMixer as that will give new customers a great sense of what their boat will look like and help them get excited about their time on the water on a Montara.”

As a sales tool for boat builders, ModelMixer is a boat configurator that transforms how potential customers design their perfect vessel and simplifies how boat builders sell. ModelMixer provides three tiers of customization: builders can mix and match between the Static Builder with just a picture of the vessel; the 2D Builder allows customers to change hull colors for a more personalized look and feel; and the full 3D Builder gives a premium, tailored design experience. The 3D Builder lets customers visualize their creations in unparalleled detail. For builders evolving their product line, it is easy to add new models or update existing ones through the ModelMixer platform, making it a scalable solution. It also has intelligent feature compatibility, allowing OEMs to set complex rules for product feature compatibility. In addition, designs can be brought to life with immersive Augmented Reality, providing a real-time visualization of customized models in any environment – including a potential customer’s actual slip or marina.



“We are thrilled that Montara has selected us as their technology partner in customer service,” said Amir Danaei, president and co-founder, MDS Brand. “We pride ourselves in offering streamlined and easy-to-use tools so that our boat builders can focus on what they do best, building and delivering high-quality vessels.”