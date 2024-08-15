MIASF adds membership and events coordinator

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) is pleased to announce the addition of Sabrina Nguyen to their team as the Membership & Events Coordinator. Sabrina brings a wealth of experience in event planning and a fresh perspective to the team.

With a strong background in event planning and finance, Sabrina is well-equipped to spearhead our membership & events initiatives. Her past experiences include hospitality leadership management, with hosting events and planning, as well as accounting. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in hospitality & tourism management from Florida Atlantic University, as well as a master’s in science of hospitality & tourism management from the University of Central Florida.

In her new role, Sabrina will be responsible for overseeing all MIASF event initiatives, including Plywood Regatta and Broward County Waterway Cleanup, as well as member engagement.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity to be part of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. I aim to further support and grow the association through delivering creative solutions and services,” said Nguyen.

Sabrina’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth and opportunity for MIASF. With her expertise, the association aims to further engage with its members, stakeholders, and the public by elevating their events, and growing their membership while fostering a strong community.

“We are pleased to welcome Sabrina Nguyen to our team,” said Lori Wheeler, Vice President of MIASF. “Her expertise in event planning and hospitality are sure to elevate the association. We are excited about the fresh perspective she will bring.”