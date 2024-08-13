NMMA Canada strengthens international ties with Canadian Consulate General meeting
NMMA Canada recently held a meeting with the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles to discuss promoting Canadian marine manufacturers and exploring green technologies in the region. The meeting underscored the importance of fostering international partnerships and provided actionable insights for NMMA Canada members looking to expand their footprint in the U.S. market.
Patrick Pereira, manager of government relations at NMMA Canada, and Blair Bobyk, trade commissioner for Green Technologies took the opportunity to address several key topics including:
- Green Technologies & Decarbonization: Leveraging the expertise learned through NMMA’s Propelling our Future study and discussing a network of clean energy to promote decarbonization strategies in the recreational marine sector.
- Business Accelerator Programs: Discussing what opportunities exist for Canadian companies to participate in business accelerator programs in SoCal.
- Trade Show Engagements: Invitations and awareness of key events in SoCal like the Clean Tech Forum in San Diego and TMA Blue Tech Week.
- Core Trade Commissioner Services: From helping to refine pitches or providing insights on which key events to participate in, the Trade Commissioner’s office is a key partner in developing support for Canadian companies preparing for international expansion.