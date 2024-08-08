Davco launches AquaChock tender management system

Davco, manufacturer of advanced tender and personal watercraft management solutions, announced the launch of its AquaChocks removeable and adjustable chock system.

AquaChocks provide the stability of a secure cradle system for storage of tenders and personal watercraft (PWC) while underway. The synthetic grip pads keep the tender in place without causing damage to the hull. When not in use, AquaChocks can be completely removed, leaving a true flush deck surface, eliminating trip hazards and allowing full use of the deck space. AquaChocks are designed to fit a wide variety of tenders and PWCs, while the adjustable design ensures a snug fit, keeping the watercraft secure regardless of size or shape. The 316 stainless steel construction is designed to survive the harshest marine environment with long-lasting durability and a beautiful mirror finish that complements any vessel.

“We know that no matter the size of your vessel, deck space is at a premium,” said George Geros, CEO, DAVCO. “The innovation behind the AquaChock system is that it is a secure system for stowing your watercraft, adjustable to be perfectly tailored to each vessel and removeable allowing users to reclaim valuable deck space when not in use. We believe that this system will change the way you use and stow your dinghy.”

The system is available in two kits. The AquaChocks Foredeck kit has been specifically designed for installation on the foredeck. The chock mounting brackets feature a larger base area for stability without the need of drilling deep into the deck. The rear AquaChocks feature a vertical support to keep the tender or PWC secure when facing forward. Swim platforms provide easy launching and access to a tender or PWC. The AquaChocks Platform kits have been designed to ensure maximum stability and safety of a tender when stored. For ultimate flexibility the chocks can be removed from the bases, allowing boaters to enjoy the swim platform area when the tender is in the water.

AquaChocks come in a ruggedized case which includes everything to safely store a tender or PWC (hardware, tie down straps, and more) in die cut foam for snug storage. Not only does the case make for convenient purchase and/or shipping but acts as storage on board when chocks are removed, ensuring nothing is lost.