Boating industry applauds advancement of key infrastructure bills

The National Marine Manufacturers Association, on behalf of the recreational boating industry — which generates more than $230 billion in economic impact and creates more than 812,000 jobs — applauded the recent advancement of two important pieces of legislation that strengthen the $1.1 trillion outdoor recreation economy.

LAKES Act included in WRDA

The Lake Access Keeping Economies Strong (LAKES) act, introduced by Reps. Westerman (R-AR) and Huffman (D-CA), has been included in 2024 authorization of the Water Resource Development Act (WRDA). WRDA is authorized every two years and includes all programs and projects under the jurisdiction of the Army Corps of Engineers (Corps).

The inclusion of the LAKES Act in WRDA is a tremendous step forward in ensuring that public recreation access offered by the Corps is maintained at a level adequate to support the level of visitation that these sites experience every year. Corps managed recreation sites are the second-most visited public land areas every year, following sites managed by the Park Service.

NMMA’s quote was included in the Transportation and Infrastructure July 22 press release:

“On behalf of the $230 billion recreational boating industry, our more than 800,000 workers, and the nearly 100 million Americans who enjoy our nation’s waters each year, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) applauds Chairmen Sam Graves (R-MO) and David Rouzer (R-NC) and Ranking Members Rick Larsen (D-WA) and Grace Napolitano (D-CA) for their leadership on the Water Resource Development Act of 2024 (WRDA24/H.R. 8812),” said Frank Hugelmeyer, President and CEO of NMMA. “This strong bipartisan bill includes several key provisions that expand public recreation access, advance the $1.1 trillion outdoor economy, and support the important work of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) as a leading provider of public recreation across Corps-managed lakes, reservoirs and navigable waterways. NMMA strongly supports H.R. 8812 and urges swift bipartisan passage on the House floor.”

EXPLORE Act Passes the House

The Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences (EXPLORE) Act, introduced by Reps. Westerman (R-AR) and Grijalva (D-AZ), the Chairman and Ranking Member of House Natural Resources Committee, respectively, recently passed the House of Representatives. This bill would significantly increase access at hundreds of public land facilities across the country, making it easier for Americans everywhere to get outdoors.

The next step in passing the Senate will likely come as an inclusion via amendment, offered by Sen. Heinrich (D-NM), to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2024. NDAA is passed every year and authorizes all programs relating to veterans or defense. NDAA often works as a vehicle for passage for many different bills at the end of each calendar year.

As NMMA President and CEO Frank Hugelmeyer wrote in a July 24 letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in support of the EXPLORE Act:

“Among other benefits, the EXPLORE Act modernizes technology to improve visitor experiences through increasing broadband connectivity and creating digital recreation passes. The legislation also streamlines the permitting process and reduces fees for small businesses that depend on public land access. Finally, the legislation improves accessibility for military service members, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and kids.

“The inclusion of the EXPLORE Act as an amendment to NDAA will increase outdoor recreation opportunities for all Americans, will support the small businesses that make up the recreation economy, and will bolster the outdoor economy that plays a pivotal role in our nation’s health, wellness, and economic vitality. I urge your consideration and support for inclusion of Amendment 2544 in the NDAA 2024 reauthorization.”