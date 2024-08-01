RBFF releases report, hosts webinar on lapsed anglers

In 2023, a historic 57.7 million anglers went fishing. However, more than 23% of anglers lapsed out of the activity—nearly one-quarter of anglers simply walked away. Boating participation is facing similar headwinds. It is estimated that 85 million Americans went boating in 2023; down from 100 million in 2020.



The number of anglers and boaters exiting the activities has been increasing at an alarming rate. This troublesome trend comes at a huge price to the industry in the form of sales and revenue. Consider that research says existing customers are 50% more likely to try new products and spend 31% more compared to new customers.



Over the past year, RBFF has conducted a comprehensive study, The Psychology of Churn, to understand churn in fishing and boating and identify strategies to retain participants. Find highlights of the research and join RBFF on September 12 from 2-3 p.m. ET. for a webinar to learn more about this research. Hear about the drivers of attrition, as well as the attitudes and motivations of lapsed participants, and strategies to keep them fishing and boating.