Yamaha Marine names business planning division manager

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the appointment of Monica Arroyave to Division Manager, Marine Business Planning. In her new role, Arroyave leads efforts to create, communicate and align Marine Business Unit strategic objectives across the organization. She also provides analysis and insight for informed decision making and leadership for mergers and acquisitions.

“Monica is a strong asset to the Marine Business Planning Division. Her experience and unique skillset will help Yamaha better serve our dealers, builders, customers and the marine industry overall as we continue to strengthen our business,” said Andrea Tetto, Director, Marine Planning, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Monica’s unique perspective will help us grow our team and continue to foster improvements in a dynamic business environment.”

Prior to joining Yamaha, Arroyave served as a Global Sales and Marketing Executive for Michelin North America, Inc. She has more than 15 years of experience in B2B marketing, product management, market intelligence, strategy, sales and marketing for companies including Michelin North America, Inc., Gilbarco Veeder-Root Company, AB Volvo and Cummins, Inc. Arroyave also gained B2C sales and marketing, and supply chain experience through positions held with Procter & Gamble Company and Grupo Nutresa S.A.

Arroyave reports directly to Andrea Tetto, Director, Marine Planning, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.