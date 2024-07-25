MarineMax names VP of brand marketing for superyacht division

MarineMax announced the appointment of Patrick Coote as Vice President of Brand Marketing for its Superyacht Division. With over 25 years of visionary leadership in the superyacht sector, MarineMax said Coote brings valuable expertise to this pivotal role.

Coote’s career has spanned every facet of the yachting industry, from publishing and boat show management to yacht design, sales, and finance. His transformative impact has been felt across renowned brands such as Northrop & Johnson, Fraser Yachts, and the Azimut Benetti Group, where he spearheaded marketing initiatives over the last 20 years.

“I am thrilled to embark on this exhilarating journey with MarineMax,” Coote remarked. “Together, we will redefine the global superyacht brokerage landscape, introducing innovations and experiences that surpass industry standards.”

As a key member of the Superyacht Division’s senior leadership team, MarineMax said Coote will play a crucial role in helping the brand-specific marketing teams drive strategic efforts across Fraser Yachts, Northrop & Johnson, and Fairport Global. His focus will be on ensuring continued growth and excellence while also highlighting each brand’s independent positioning.

“We warmly welcome Patrick to our team,” says Daniel Ziriakus, Chief Operating Officer & EVP of the MarineMax Superyacht Division. “His profound industry knowledge and visionary marketing strategies will propel us to new heights on the world stage. Patrick’s dedication perfectly aligns with our commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, making him an ideal leader for our brand marketing operations.