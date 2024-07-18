MMTA releases report highlighting marine training partners

The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association recently announced the release of a new report highlighting 17 of their educational partner schools.

With an economic impact of over $5 billion dollars, over 1,000 businesses and close to 20,000 employees in Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association (MMTA) and the Massachusetts Marine Trades Educational Trust (MMTET) recognize a top priority within the industry remains workforce solutions. Understanding the importance of training the future leaders within the industry, MMTA said it has been fortunate to work with many partner schools in and around Massachusetts.

The report from MMTA is designed to give readers a substantial overview of many of the schools that the MMTA and MMTET partners with, the marine training programs they offer and their main program contact information.

“I am hopeful this document will become a valuable tool for our member businesses, educational partners, state officials, job seekers and more,” said MMTA Executive Director Randall Lyons. “Recognizing the importance of partnering with schools is a key element of solving the workforce problems in the future. We continue to encourage our member businesses to reach out to schools to ask how you can get more involved and to join their advisory boards if the school offers them, if they don’t, we recommend this to any schools offering marine training programs.”

The full MMTA report can be found on the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association website.