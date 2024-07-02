IBBI selects Garmin for marine electronics, audio through 2029

Garmin announced it was selected as the exclusive marine electronics and audio supplier for Independent Boat Builders, Inc. (IBBI). Beginning model year 2025, this agreement gives IBBI member-owners direct access to Garmin’s full line of marine electronics and audio solutions, including JL Audio, Fusion and Clarion Marine, through 2029. Comprised of a 15-owner network of boat brands, IBBI members collectively build more than 25% of all boats sold in the U.S.

“We are so pleased to extend and strengthen our long-standing relationship with these boat builders to include both electronics and audio exclusively from Garmin,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales.”From chartplotters and navigation with leading Garmin Navionics+ mapping to trolling motors, stereos, speakers and more, Garmin offers a robust product portfolio known for quality and innovation—backed by award-winning support—that will continue to benefit our mutual customers now and into the future.”

IBBI member-owners have chosen Garmin for over a decade. Prior to becoming its exclusive marine electronics supplier in 2018, Garmin had been a supplier of choice for IBBI since 2014. In 2019, audio was added when Fusion was named IBBI’s marine stereo and entertainment supplier of choice. Garmin was also the recipient of IBBI’s Supplier of the Year award in 2018, 2019 and 2024, a direct result of its dedication to IBBI boat builders and the group’s collective customers.

“Garmin continues to set the standard when it comes to product innovation and customer service, and we are proud to continue doing business with such a trusted and recognized manufacturer,” Tom Broy, IBBI President said. “From product quality to support, the members of IBBI continue to be impressed with Garmin and the great benefits they provide to the end customer so extending our agreement was an easy decision.”