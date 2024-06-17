Parker Offshore partners with Carteret County for education program

Parker Offshore recently announced the addition of three high school interns to its team. Parker has partnered with the Carteret County Public Schools and the CAPE Program (Careers and Partnerships in Education) to select from local high school students showing interest in gaining career-developing experiences.



Three East Carteret High School students were chosen after an interview and selection process. All three students possess a passion for marine engineering and a drive for excellence; these interns started June 10 and will spend the summer working alongside the team at Parker Offshore.



“This is an exciting moment for Parker Offshore as we welcome these talented young individuals into our organization,” said Sheila Glazewski, Vice President at Parker Offshore. “Our partnership with CAPE aims not only to provide hands-on experience but also to nurture the next generation of industry leaders. We believe in investing in local, young talent and empowering them to thrive in the dynamic boating industry, which is a huge part of our community.”



Throughout the internship program, the students will have the opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals, gaining practical insights into various aspects of boat manufacturing projects. They will be actively involved in real-world scenarios, preparing them for future endeavors in the industry while also gaining high school credits. Parker said its commitment to nurturing talent extends beyond providing practical experience. The company noted it is dedicated to mentorship and professional development, ensuring interns receive guidance and support to maximize their potential.