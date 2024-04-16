Sea Ray celebrates 65 years, honors dealers
Sea Ray celebrated its 65th anniversary marine industry dealer meeting April 3-5 at The Westin Resort in Cape Coral, Florida. During the event, attendees enjoyed training, business updates, award recognitions, and on-water product demonstrations of Sea Ray’s latest model line-up. The event was attended by dealers from around the world.
Sea Ray president, Keith Yunger, Brunswick Boat Group president Aine Denari and Brunswick CEO, Dave Foulkes, shared business updates and congratulations on the company’s long-standing heritage and view of the future.
The anniversary awards dinner was headlined by college football coach, Urban Myer, also a Sea Ray owner. Sea Ray honored dealers in categories for Lifetime Achievement, Customer Service (NPS), Market Leadership, Overall Excellence and Legacy Recognition for 65 or more years in business.
“It’s a pleasure to honor the incredible dealers who have been integral to our success,” said Yunger. “Reaching the milestone of our 65th anniversary is a tremendous accomplishment, and it feels even more special being able to celebrate with those who have been loyal to the brand for decades and through generations.”
Ronald Bensz from B&E Marine was honored posthumously with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was accepted on his behalf by his son and second-generation Sea Ray dealer, Rod Bensz. Individuals are selected for this award in recognition of their lasting impressions left on the marine industry, their place of business and their impact through their personal connections.
“We are extremely grateful that our father, who passed this February at the age of 95, is being honored by Sea Ray with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Bensz. “Dad lived such a full life, was loved by everyone, had a major impact in our community and the boating industry. He was not only a dreamer; he was a doer! We were signed as a dealer in 1973 and have been proud to be a Sea Ray dealer now for over 50 of our 71 years in business.”
Here’s a look at all the award winners from the 65th anniversary celebration:
Overall Excellence:
- Irwin Marine
- MarineMax Brick
- MarineMax Fort Myers
- MarineMax Pensacola
- Mau Marine
Market Leader:
- Erwin Marine Sales
- Hutchinson’s Boat Works
- Hyannis Marina
- Paul’s Marine
- MarineMax Boston
- MarineMax Brick
- MarineMax Clearwater
- MarineMax Danvers
- MarineMax Fort Myers
- MarineMax Hall Lake Wylie
- MarineMax Miami
- MarineMax Norwalk
- MarineMax Pensacola
- MarineMax Ship Bottom
- MarineMax St. Petersburg
- MarineMax Wakefield
Unrivaled Support for Customer Service:
- American Boat Center
- B & E Marine
- Clews & Strawbridge
- Colony Marine
- Erwin Marine Sales
- Erwin Marine Sales – Huntsville
- Fox Chapel Marine
- Gone Fishin’ Marine
- Irwin Marine
- Lynnhaven Marine
- M&P Mercury Sales
- MarineMax Brant Beach
- MarineMax Brick
- MarineMax Clearwater
- MarineMax Danvers
- MarineMax Excelsior
- MarineMax Fort Myers
- MarineMax Huntington
- MarineMax Lake Ozark
- MarineMax Miami
- MarineMax Naples
- MarineMax Norwalk
- MarineMax Orlando
- MarineMax Pensacola
- MarineMax Somers Point
- MarineMax Venice
- MarineMax Wrightsville Beach
- Mau Marine
- Prince William Marine Sales
- Russell Marine – The Ridge
- Saba Marine
- Sea Ray of Cincinnati
- SkipperBud’s of Madison
- Smith Boys North Tonawanda
- Smith Boys of Syracuse Sun Country Marine
- Sundance Marine
- Trudeau’s Sea Ray
- Trudeau’s Sea Ray – Portland
- Walstrom Marine
- Watercraft Sales
Legacy Recognition:
- B & E Marine
- Colony Marine Sales & Service
- Dry Dock Boat Sales
- F.R. Smith & Sons
- Hutchinson’s Boat Works
- Irwin Marine
- M & P Mercury Sales
- Needham’s Marine Limited
- Paul’s Marine
- Prince William Marine Sales, Inc.
- Russell Marine
- Sea Ray of Cincinnati
- SkipperBud’s
- Smith Boys
- Trudeau’s Sea Ray – Portland, Inc.
- Trudeau’s Sea Ray – Spokane
- Walstrom Marine, LLC
- Sea Ray would like to thank its 65th anniversary marine industry dealer meeting event partners:
- Bluewater Finance
- Boater’s Choice Insurance
- Brunswick Acceptance Company
- Brunswick Product Protection
- Fliteboard
- Fusion
- Great Lakes Boat Top
- Hyperlite Wake Company
- Kenyon
- Mercury
- Navico Group/Simrad
- Powertex
- SeaDek
- Sunbrella
- Xtreme Towers