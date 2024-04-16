Sea Ray celebrates 65 years, honors dealers

Sea Ray celebrated its 65th anniversary marine industry dealer meeting April 3-5 at The Westin Resort in Cape Coral, Florida. During the event, attendees enjoyed training, business updates, award recognitions, and on-water product demonstrations of Sea Ray’s latest model line-up. The event was attended by dealers from around the world.

Sea Ray president, Keith Yunger, Brunswick Boat Group president Aine Denari and Brunswick CEO, Dave Foulkes, shared business updates and congratulations on the company’s long-standing heritage and view of the future.

The anniversary awards dinner was headlined by college football coach, Urban Myer, also a Sea Ray owner. Sea Ray honored dealers in categories for Lifetime Achievement, Customer Service (NPS), Market Leadership, Overall Excellence and Legacy Recognition for 65 or more years in business.

“It’s a pleasure to honor the incredible dealers who have been integral to our success,” said Yunger. “Reaching the milestone of our 65th anniversary is a tremendous accomplishment, and it feels even more special being able to celebrate with those who have been loyal to the brand for decades and through generations.”

Ronald Bensz from B&E Marine was honored posthumously with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was accepted on his behalf by his son and second-generation Sea Ray dealer, Rod Bensz. Individuals are selected for this award in recognition of their lasting impressions left on the marine industry, their place of business and their impact through their personal connections.

“We are extremely grateful that our father, who passed this February at the age of 95, is being honored by Sea Ray with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Bensz. “Dad lived such a full life, was loved by everyone, had a major impact in our community and the boating industry. He was not only a dreamer; he was a doer! We were signed as a dealer in 1973 and have been proud to be a Sea Ray dealer now for over 50 of our 71 years in business.”

Here’s a look at all the award winners from the 65th anniversary celebration:

Overall Excellence:

Irwin Marine

MarineMax Brick

MarineMax Fort Myers

MarineMax Pensacola

Mau Marine

Market Leader:

Erwin Marine Sales

Hutchinson’s Boat Works

Hyannis Marina

Paul’s Marine

MarineMax Boston

MarineMax Brick

MarineMax Clearwater

MarineMax Danvers

MarineMax Fort Myers

MarineMax Hall Lake Wylie

MarineMax Miami

MarineMax Norwalk

MarineMax Pensacola

MarineMax Ship Bottom

MarineMax St. Petersburg

MarineMax Wakefield

Unrivaled Support for Customer Service:

American Boat Center

B & E Marine

Clews & Strawbridge

Colony Marine

Erwin Marine Sales

Erwin Marine Sales – Huntsville

Fox Chapel Marine

Gone Fishin’ Marine

Irwin Marine

Lynnhaven Marine

M&P Mercury Sales

MarineMax Brant Beach

MarineMax Brick

MarineMax Clearwater

MarineMax Danvers

MarineMax Excelsior

MarineMax Fort Myers

MarineMax Huntington

MarineMax Lake Ozark

MarineMax Miami

MarineMax Naples

MarineMax Norwalk

MarineMax Orlando

MarineMax Pensacola

MarineMax Somers Point

MarineMax Venice

MarineMax Wrightsville Beach

Mau Marine

Prince William Marine Sales

Russell Marine – The Ridge

Saba Marine

Sea Ray of Cincinnati

SkipperBud’s of Madison

Smith Boys North Tonawanda

Smith Boys of Syracuse Sun Country Marine

Sundance Marine

Trudeau’s Sea Ray

Trudeau’s Sea Ray – Portland

Walstrom Marine

Watercraft Sales

Legacy Recognition: