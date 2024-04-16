Raymarine, FLIR name new marketing team members

Raymarine and FLIR Maritime recently announced new team members, including Gordon Sprouse as director of marketing for the Americas and Rachel Appel as events coordinator. In addition, Jim Hands will assume the role of technical marketing director to manage global product-marketing, website and digital-strategy development.



“As our brands continue to thrive, we recognize the need for a versatile marketing team,” said Jamie Dery, vice president, Americas for Raymarine and FLIR Maritime. “Gordon is intimately familiar with this market and offers an incredible perspective on the promotion of the brand, while Rachel will add fresh experience to our event experience. Combining this with Jim’s renewed focus on product marketing and digital strategy, we are confident that our marketing team is set up for the best possible success.”



Sprouse assumed his new duties as director of marketing for the Americas last month, bringing with him more than two decades of experience in the world of marine electronics. He previously held marketing positions with Navico, where he honed his specialties in advertising and business analysis.



Hands, who has been part of the team’s marketing department for more than two decades and served as marketing director for the past 16 years, transitions to the role of technical marketing director to oversee global new product launches and drive innovation with the brand’s digital infrastructure.



As events coordinator, Appel will represent Raymarine and FLIR Maritime interests at consumer and trade shows. Her responsibilities include planning and organizing these events in support of the overall marketing strategy.



