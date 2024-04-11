NMMA to host American Boating Congress webinar April 23

The 2024 American Boating Congress (ABC), the industry’s annual advocacy event, is just weeks away May 8-10. Ahead of the conference in Washington, D.C., the NMMA team is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, April 23, at 2 p.m. ET to learn more about this year’s ABC programming and the industry’s top policy priorities: boating access, infrastructure, tariffs, and sustainability.

The webinar will allow for registered and potential attendees to receive more information about this year’s ABC agenda and best practices for being the most effective advocate, ensuring that ABC attendees will be ready to hit the ground running upon arriving in the nation’s capital. Webinar participants will have the option to ask questions at the end of the program.

The 2024 ABC agenda can be found here.

WHAT: NMMA 2024 American Boating Congress Capitol Hill Advocacy Webinar

WHEN: Tuesday, April 23 at 2 p.m. ET

Regardless of whether someone has attended previous ABCs, is attending for the first time this year, or is considering registering, NMMA encourages all stakeholders to take part in the webinar.

If you have not registered, please note that April 15 is the last day to register to be guaranteed meetings on Capitol Hill. Click here to register for the 2024 American Boating Congress.