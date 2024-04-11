Boateka adds Tampa Bay retail center

Boateka, a business of Brunswick Corporation, specialized in direct-to-consumer pre-owned boats sales through its digital platform and dealership model, announced its newest location in the Tampa Bay region. Strategically located in close proximity to Freedom Boat Club’s largest corporate territories in Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida, Boateka said its newest location will serve as a hub to accelerate certified pre-owned sales across the Southwest Florida region and beyond.

“This new location represents another important milestone as we expand the Boateka brand and engage one of the most active boating communities in Florida,” said Brenna Preisser, President, Business Acceleration, Brunswick Corporation. “We look forward to further serving the Tampa Bay market by offering a pathway to certified pre-owned boats with a warranty.”

Located a few miles from downtown Clearwater, Boateka’s newest location features a 22,000-square-foot showroom and joins its flagship location in Merritt Island, Fla., which was established in 2021, and its recently announced location in LaGrange, Ga., which opened in early 2024. The new Tampa Bay location will be at 1721 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater, Florida.

“Understanding the opportunities and the Tampa Bay market, we are ecstatic to expand the Boateka brand and better serve the community through our mission of creating a seamless pre-owned boat buying experience,” said Robbie Caron, Retail Director, Boateka. “Before officially launching, we have already received high engagement and momentum in the market, and we look forward to continuing to build on that success with our official launch.”

Boateka of Greater Tampa officially opened on April 10 and will be hosting its grand opening sales event on Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.