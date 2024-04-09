MRAA releases annual Impact Report

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) recently released its Annual Impact Report, which provides an overview of everything the association did in 2023 to support boat dealers and the marine industry.

Along with introducing new education, artificial intelligence and Certification resources, the report shares refocused advocacy initiatives and record-setting membership, partnership and Dealer Week attendance figures as well as company-wide growth that helped the association deliver on its mission to fuel dealer success.

“Our members and our industry partners invest a lot in MRAA, and it’s important to us to be transparent about what the association is doing with those resources to benefit the industry,” said Mike Davin, MRAA’s Vice President of Industry Relations. “Last year was the first year of MRAA’s three-year Strategic Roadmap, and following that plan the association launched a Service Management Certification Program with the American Boat & Yacht Council, hosted the largest Dealer Week on record, and introduced new education and toolkits to help dealers, among a lot of other initiatives.”

The MRAA releases an annual Impact Report to show how its initiatives — events, education, advocacy and additional strategic efforts – benefit its members, partners and the marine industry. The Impact Report also helps the association reach out to new partners and potential industry advocates who are looking to get involved.

The 2023 Impact Report details how the MRAA expanded its team both in the office and within Dealership Certification; launched a Service Management Study as part of its commitment to increase data sharing; invested in advocacy priorities, adding a Diamond Ambassador Program and a new Director of Government Relations; and advanced MRAA’s Dealership Certification program with the continued success of a seven-week format that guides retailers to establish a culture of continuous improvement.

You can read the full report on the MRAA website.