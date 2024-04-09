Congressman visits Alumacraft

On April 2, NMMA hosted Congressman Brad Finstad MN-01, at the Alumacraft Boat Company in St. Peter, Minn. The Congressman toured the Alumacraft facility and met with members of the Alumacraft team.

Congressman Finstad and the Alumacraft team, discussed industry priorities such as NOAA’s proposed Vessel Speed Restriction Rule, aluminum extrusion trade issues, and Alumacraft’s significant local endeavors aimed at strengthening community bonds in St. Peter while concurrently enhancing its economic impact.

Congressman Finstad was guided through a comprehensive tour of Alumacraft’s state-of-the-art facility. The tour showcased the company’s cutting-edge technology, dedication to quality craftsmanship, and skilled workforce propelling its success.

“Thank you to Congressman Finstad for the steadfast support and advocacy on behalf of the marine industry since entering Congress in 2022. The dedication to championing pro-manufacturing initiatives is commendable.” said Jesse McArdell, Midwest and Northeast Policy and Engagement Policy Manager at NMMA. “Thank you to Alumacraft for hosting Congressman Finstad and NMMA. Alumacraft’s unwavering commitment to nurturing strong community ties while driving economic prosperity is a testament to its overarching vision.”

For inquiries or further information regarding scheduling facility visits with elected officials contact NMMA Midwest and Northeast Policy and Engagement Manager, Jesse McArdell, at Jmcardell@nmma.org.