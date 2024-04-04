MIASF celebrates apprenticeship program grads

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) recently announced the successful graduation of the third cohort of the Yacht Service Technician Apprenticeship Program in collaboration with the Florida Department of Education and Atlantic Technical College. Nine graduates completed the demanding two-year program, marking another milestone in the evolution and growth of this initiative.

Currently in its fifth year, the Yacht Service Technician Apprenticeship Program has seen remarkable expansion since its inception, with 26 participating companies now actively involved in shaping the next generation of marine industry professionals. This growth reflects the program’s commitment to meeting the demand for skilled workers in the marine sector and ensuring the sustainability of the industry.

Participants in the Yacht Service Technician Apprenticeship Program endure training that covers a wide range of marine proficiencies essential for success in the field. From yacht painting to welding, carpentry to hydraulics, machining to lifting, rigging to safety protocols, HVAC to plumbing, and workplace employability skills, graduates emerge with a skill set that prepares them for rewarding careers in the marine industry.

The commencement ceremony occurred on the evening of Thursday, March 28, during the member event hosted by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. Apprentices, accompanied by their families, received acknowledgment for their outstanding accomplishments and unwavering commitment to the intricacies of a yacht service technician. This gathering offered a platform for industry leaders, mentors, family members, and program collaborators to commemorate and commend the graduates for their diligence and dedication.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of the nine graduates of the Yacht Service Technician Apprenticeship Program,” said Lori Wheeler, Vice President of MIASF. “This program exemplifies the power of collaboration between industry stakeholders, educational institutions, and government agencies to address the workforce needs of the marine industry. The skills and knowledge acquired by these graduates will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of our industry.”