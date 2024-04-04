Kicker Marine Audio to sponsor Lake Havasu events

KICKER Marine Audio announced it is bringing its sound to two powerboating events on Lake Havasu Arizona, Super Cat Fest West, April 17-22 and Anderson Powersports Desert Storm, April 24-27.

Super Cat Fest West (SCFW), now in its second year, duplicates its sister event from Lake of the Ozarks event on Lake Havasu, with event producer Alvin Heathman, joined by sponsor River Dave of River Dave’s Place. KICKER Marine Audio and DCB Performance Marine return as title sponsors for this fundraising event that capitalizes on the water access of Lake Havasu and the Colorado River and is open to all boats, not just catamarans. Last year over $200,000 was raised for charities that serve area children and schools and this year, a private donor has pledged to match up to $100,000 in donations so aspirations are high to serve Lake Havasu’s children in need.

“I have to thank KICKER Marine Audio and DCB. These guys took a chance on a first-year event last year, and I’m very humbled by that, but also very proud that they thought enough of it that they both immediately confirmed as title sponsors for 2024,” River Dave said.

Produced by DSM Events, consisting of veteran event producer Jim Russell and Lake Havasu realtor and prominent community leader, Steve Ticknor, Anderson Powersports Desert Storm, is in its 26th year, known as “The Largest Performance Boating Event on the West Coast.” It follows SCFW where KICKER Marine Audio will join forces with Anderson Powersports Desert Storm as the presenting sponsor of the event for the seventh year in a row.

“We are very thankful to have built such a great relationship with KICKER Marine Audio and look forward to working with them for many years to come,” Russell said. “KICKER is highly involved in our four-day event, from donating equipment for our charity auction benefitting the local Marine Corps League at our Welcome Party on Wednesday, to the outstanding showing of KICKER equipment at the Street Party Thursday, a premier card stop in the Friday Poker Run and the finish line boat during the Shugrues’ Shootout on Saturday.”

For more information visit the Anderson Powersports Desert Storm or Super Cat Fest West websites.