AMI Conference calls for seminar proposals

The Association of Marina Industries (AMI) Conference & Expo has posted a Call for Proposals on its website and social media accounts. Deadline for submitting proposals for consideration is June 1, 2024.

The AMI Conference & Expo is scheduled for January 28 – January 30, 2025, at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The AMI team is looking for breakout and workshop topics relevant to the business of marinas and boatyards, from operations to management, for its all-industry audience of Certified Marina Managers (CMMs) and Certified Marina Operators (CMOs), as well as marina designers, engineers, sales professionals, and staff. Topics will target entry-level staff to senior and executive management.

Submit proposals for seminars using this survey from the AMI team