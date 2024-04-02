ABYC seeks Outstanding Technician nominations

ABYC is once again seeking to recognize outstanding technicians from across the boating industry.

Submissions for ABYC’s 2024 Outstanding Technician Award are due by end of day Monday, April 8. Nominate a marine service technician you wish to recognize for their hard work and dedication to the industry at abycinc.org/OutstandingTech2024.

ABYC will select 10 winners during International Marine Service Technician Week to receive $100 VISA gift cards and a technician prize pack with various giveaways. Winners of the Outstanding Technician Award will be announced Thursday, April 25, and highlighted on ABYC’s social media accounts and website.