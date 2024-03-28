Parker Offshore recognized with Pinnacle Award

North Carolina Community Colleges has recognized Parker Offshore with the Pinnacle Award for Business of the Year. The award recognizes businesses demonstrating a partnership with the NC Community College System (NCCCS) through workforce development programs. These programs improve the lives of workers and the State of North Carolina. The NCCCS Pinnacle Award reinforces Parker’s dedication and commitment to collaborating with Carteret Community College, enhancing workforce development, education, and economic growth across the state.



Parker Offshore has interacted with the Carteret Community College in a multitude of ways. Through tours, internships, training programs, mentorship opportunities, and more, Parker has shown a deep commitment to investing in the future of the local workforce and supporting the educational pursuits of North Carolinians. By actively participating in curriculum development, offering real-world learning experiences, and providing invaluable resources, they have enriched countless students’ educational journeys and bolstered local communities’ success.



“We are incredibly honored to receive the NCCCS Pinnacle Award for Business of the Year,” said Parker Offshore president Scott Bauer. “Partnering with Carteret Community College has been a rewarding journey for us, and we are proud to play a role in shaping the next generation of leaders and professionals in our area.”

