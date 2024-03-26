RBFF joins forces with Sport Fishing Championship

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) announced an integrated partnership with Sport Fishing Championship (SFC). The alliance is designed to bring awareness to sportfishing fans and educate them on where, how, and when to fish and boat.



TakeMeFishing.org will be highlighted as a resource for SFC fans via season-long promotions on social media, and branded content during SFC tournament TV broadcasts. An instructional vignette featuring SFC talent showcasing offshore fishing tips and angler experiences will be a focal point of the joint storytelling.



The partnership was inspired by results from a 2023 SFC fan study conducted by Wasserman and SFC, revealing that many SFC loyalists don’t currently fish.



“One of our more interesting data insights highlights that about half of SFC fans don’t actually fish,” said Mark Neifeld, CEO and Commissioner of Sport Fishing Championship. “They just love how we showcase the sport. SFC is the perfect platform for RBFF to encourage and grow fishing, and we are humbled to lock arms with one of our industry’s most influential voices.”



“We saw an opportunity to engage all SFC fans, including those who don’t currently fish, with educational content to help them start their fishing journey,” said Rachel Auslander, RBFF Director of Partnerships & Development. “Even though sportfishing is still aspirational for many, most Americans have places to fish, either in fresh or salt water, within 30 minutes of their homes. Together with SFC, we are creating educational vignettes – a great first step for those looking to learn, plan, and equip for a successful day on the water.”



In an additional collaboration, the SFC will emcee and sponsor RBFF’s “Women’s Engagement Breakfast,” a sold-out annual event at ICAST, the leading fishing industry trade show. The Women’s Engagement Breakfast brings together people from the industry to hear the latest research and information about women in fishing and boating and their continued barriers and challenges to participation. It also showcases real-life examples of industry brands engaging successfully with women, and new initiatives from Take Me Fishing’s female focused “Find Your Best Self on the Water” campaign.



