Industry leaders gather for annual California Boating Congress

Leaders from across the country who value California’s growing boating, waterways, and recreation industries descended on Sacramento on March 12-13, 2024 to attend the 8th Annual California Boating Congress (CBC). More than 75 industry leaders attended the two-day policy conference that featured state elected officials, regulators, and marine recreation experts.

“CBC was an excellent opportunity to share the results of the industry’s Propelling Our Future decarbonization report through hill visits with policy makers and a panel discussion with the California Air Resources Board,” said Jeff Wasil, senior director at the National Marine Manufacturers Association. “We were able to effectively communicate the multiple technologies that will be required to further minimize emissions from recreational boating.”

The policy conference was kicked-off by State Treasurer Fiona Ma who discussed grant and loan programs offered by the Office of the State Treasurer to assist with infrastructure improvements that marinas, boat-yards, and other related industries can access. Treasurer Ma brought a team of staff from her office to directly interact with attendees to better understand the needs and challenges the state’s marine-related industries are facing.

Throughout the day participants heard from state regulators and legislators like the California Air Resources Board and the Division of Boating and Waterways about upcoming regulations and budget challenges. In the afternoon, legislative panels featured legislators representing the Central Coast Caucus, Problem Solvers Caucus, and wrapped up with a discussion on the state’s pending state budget crisis.

“To say this conference was a success for our industries would be an understatement,” said Kate Pearson, chair of the CBC. “Being in that room allowed participants to hear directly from elected officials and state regulators who impact their businesses each-and-everyday. There are a lot of issues coming down from Sacramento that collectively we must engage in so that we can create change. The CBC is that opportunity.”

The Marine Recreation Association partnered with the NMMA, California Yacht Brokers Association, California Association of Harbor Masters and Port Captains, Boat US, Personal Watercraft Industry Association, and Recreational Boaters of California to sponsor the event.