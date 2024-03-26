Highfield USA names marketing manager

Highfield Boats announced the appointment of its new Marketing Manager, Tyler Moseman. Prior to joining the Highfield Boats team, Moseman served as marketing director for a large boat dealership in northern New York State.

“Tyler’s predecessor at Highfield Boats chose to embrace the lifestyle he cultivated and set sail with his family, leaving behind a legacy of excellence. After his departure, we received over 200 applications for the Highfield marketing position, showcasing the strong recognition our brand has in the industry. Tyler stood out for several reasons. Despite his youth, he brings extensive experience with both the boating lifestyle and industry,” said Christophe Lavigne, president, Highfield Boats USA.

Moseman grew up vacationing to Lake George, N.Y., where his family eventually moved. He could drive a boat before he could ride a bike. He bought his first boat at 14 with money he earned as dockhand fueling, launching and retrieving boats in the summertime. He remains an avid boater to this day.

During college, Moseman served several internships working directly with the CEOs of their respective companies. Before graduating with high honors in Business Administration, he was hired by an eight-figure-a-year boat dealership. There, he spearheaded marketing strategy and handled all facets or marketing from SEO Google and Facebook ads, to design, video capture and content creation, to traditional media buys. The dealership’s revenue doubled during his tenure.

“After being on the dealer side for so long, I saw so much the OEMs could have done to provide us with better marketing support. I want to be the person who develops and delivers the support that will truly help to make our dealers succeed,” Moseman said. “Plus – Highfield makes a great product, as I discovered in person when I sea-trialed a Highfield RIB at the recent Miami International Boat Show.”

“What sets Tyler apart is his ability to adapt to modern marketing methods. With a focus on social media, AI, and digital marketing, Tyler is well-equipped to lead Highfield’s marketing strategy using the latest tools available,” Lavigne said. “We look forward to the contributions he will bring to our team and the continued success of our brand.”