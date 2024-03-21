Suntex joins forces with Almar Marinas

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex) announced that it has agreed to join forces with marina management company Almar Marinas, merging Almar’s owned marinas and management company Almar Management, Inc. with Suntex Marinas.

Founded in 1974, Almar is the largest operator of coastal marinas on the west coast of the United States. Their portfolio consists of eight owned marinas across California – located between Marina Del Rey and Oakland – and another nine marinas managed on behalf of third-party owners in California and Hawaii.



“The values at the heart of Almar Marinas and their management team are also at the heart of our business practices here at Suntex,” said Bryan Redmond, CEO, Suntex Marinas. “Our core principles are entirely focused on delivering a world-class hospitality experience to every marina customer with the knowledge that marinas are many things to many people. This merger just solidifies what’s most important to both of our companies, and we’re so lucky to join forces with the leading west coast network of marinas who understand our vision and are dedicated to building it together.”



“Our philosophy at Almar is that a marina is not just a place for a boat to berth,” said Randy Short, CEO, Almar. “It’s a complex set of diverse and interrelated activities designed to meet the needs of boaters and the public. Suntex absolutely knows this and practices those philosophies every day, which is why we’re so delighted to be working together toward a future where we all have a chance to create a quality resort-like experience that is safe, clean, secure and friendly for our customers and our communities.”



The Almar Marinas merging with the Suntex portfolio include Marina Del Rey Marina in Marina Del Rey, California; Peninsula Yacht Marina in Channel Islands Harbor, California; Bahia Marina in Channel Islands Harbor, California; Westport Marina in Channel Islands Harbor, California; and the management company. Merging of four Oakland marina properties is expected within the next 60 days, subject to government approvals.