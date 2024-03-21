MarineMax announces Florida Keys expansion

MarineMax announced it’s expanding its footprint to Islamorada, Florida, with the addition of Native Marine.

Native Marine was founded by Florida Keys natives Tommy, Sarah, and Brett Brashares. As an authorized Boston Whaler and Mercury Marine dealer, they have served the boating community from Tavernier to Key West.

“We are thrilled to welcome Native Marine into the MarineMax family. This aligns seamlessly with our mission to offer an unmatched boating lifestyle to enthusiasts across Florida,” Christian Gonzalez, MarineMax district president said. “Native Marine’s dedication to customer satisfaction and their deep roots in the local community make them an ideal addition to the MarineMax network.”

The expanded MarineMax presence in Islamorada will provide customers with an even wider range of services, including maintenance, repairs, boating accessories, and marina space with 11 racks and plans to expand.

“Joining forces with MarineMax opens up new opportunities for Native Marine and our valued customers. We are excited to combine the best of both worlds, combining Native Marine’s local expertise with MarineMax’s global resources. Together, we will continue elevating the Florida Keys’ boating experience,” Tommy Brashares, president/founder of Native Marine, said.