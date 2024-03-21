IMTRA recognized as employee-owned company of the year

IMTRA, manufacturer and importer of solutions and products for the marine, energy and transportation markets, announced their receipt of the 2024 award for Employee-Owned Company of the Year.



Presented by the New England Chapter of the ESOP Association, the award honors a company that shows a strong commitment to employee ownership. This is demonstrated through the company’s involvement with the association and its programs, in addition to providing clear communication with employees and demonstrating a commitment to the association’s vision of endorsing employee participation, wealth creation, and individual dignity and worth. Winning this award automatically enters IMTRA in the running for the national recognition, which will be held later this year.



“We place a high value on being part of the ESOP community, with all these companies that support each other, share best practices and help each other be better employee-owners and organizations,” said Eric Braitmayer, president and CEO of IMTRA. “I’m excited by how impactful becoming an ESOP has been for our company culture. Our team is embracing what it means to be owners of IMTRA and we expect our customers and suppliers will benefit from this enhanced engagement by our teammates. The ESOP Association was a critical partner in our transition to be 100% employee owned and it’s always nice to be recognized by our ESOP peers.”



